SUEZ: Middletown Water customers to boil water before using it

SUEZ is warning customers of Middletown Water to boil their water before using it.

The company said Wednesday that Middletown Well #2 “is experience operation conditions that compromise the water quality.”

Inadequately treated water could contain disease-causing organisms which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and associated headaches, the company added.

SUEZ notes that Well #2 was taken offline. The company will inform customers when water no longer has to be boiled before using it.

For more information, please contact SUEZ – Middletown, 473 S Lawrence St, Middletown, PA 17057 or at 717-948-3055 or 888-844-0352.