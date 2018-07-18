× Parents arrested after leaving infant unattended in vehicle of York County store

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two parents have been arrested after leaving a 5-month-old child unattended in a motor vehicle in a store’s parking lot.

Donald Blackburn, 30, and Kelsie Flowers, 22, are both facing endangering the welfare of children charges for the incident.

On July 15 around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a call involving a child left unattended in a vehicle at the Weis Markets’ parking lot in the 2800 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township.

A witness told police that he was walking by a vehicle in the parking lot when he saw an infant flailing its arms in the back seat of the vehicle.

The witness noticed that the vehicle’s doors and windows were closed and no one else was present.

The outdoor temperature was 82 degrees at the time, and for the child’s safety, the witness opened the unlocked passenger side door to allow cooler air into the vehicle.

The infant was not harmed during the incident.

Both Blackburn and Flowers were arrested and will now face charges.