West York Area School District names resource officers for upcoming school year

YORK COUNTY — Two members of the West Manchester Township Police Department will serve as school resource officers for the West York Area School District starting this fall, the school district announced Wednesday.

Officers Brian Schlemmer and Joshua Sefchick will be responsible for safety and crime prevention, as well as related educational pieces throughout the school year, the district stated in a news release. They will also serve as emergency situation managers and be a resource for students.

The agreement between the district and township includes three academic years. The officers will provide services during school hours, plus additional coverage as needed.

“Officers Schlemmer and Sefchick bring more than 45 years of combined law enforcement and crisis intervention experience to their new positions,” said Dr. Todd Davies, Superintendent of the West York Area School District. “We are fortunate to have them become an integral part of our District.”

The release adds that the officers will receive specialized school safety training that includes mentoring techniques and support.

“The intention is that this extra layer of security will provide additional confidence and peace of mind, allowing education and success to be the primary focus of our students and the District as a whole.” Davies said.