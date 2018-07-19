Another gorgeous day on Thursday, with plentiful sunshine and low humidity

COOLER & LESS HUMID: It’s a cool, calm and comfortable summer morning with high pressure in full control of the weather. It’s a quiet and pleasant start, with temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s. The abundant su n continues for the rest Thursday. Temperatures are a touch warmer, but the humidity levels are still very comfortable. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a slight breeze at best. The overnight period is mainly clear. Temperatures aren’t as cool, but it’s still comfortable. Readings fall into the lower 60s, but some still fall into the upper 50s. Some clouds start to build Friday, but it’s still dry. The humidity starts to increase a bit as winds shift. Readings are a bit warmer, and they reach the middle 80s for most.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit more unsettled. It’s muggier too. Saturday looks to bring plenty of dry time, but there’s the chance for a couple afternoon showers or thunderstorms. It’s also a bit breezy too, in addition to plentiful clouds. Sunday brings a much better chance for showers as a system rides of the coast and brings moisture into the region. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday, and they remain near 80 degrees on Sunday depending on shower coverage and timing. Humidity levels are very uncomfortable, making for a steamy feel.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Monday remains unsettled with the chance for showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity remains steamy too, so conditions feel uncomfortable. Tuesday brings the chance for isolated thunderstorms. More thunderstorm chances continue into Wednesday too. The humidity levels are still very uncomfortable too.

Have a great Thursday!