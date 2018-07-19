× At least one dead, 10 people hospitalized after Missouri tourist boat incident

At least one person has died and more than 10 were injured Thursday in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, according to Southern Stone County Fire Protection spokesman Eric Nielsen.

There were more than 20 people on the boat when it capsized, Nielsen said.

“We did have a severe thunderstorm, not sure if that is the contributing factor,” he said. “There is a lot of storm debris.”

A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment, the parent company of Ride the Ducks Branson, said the company is in contact with their employees at the scene, said.

Suzanne Smagala-Potts said the company recently acquired the vessel that was involved in the incident.

There were other boats on the lake that returned to dock safely.

Divers representing various agencies are on scene to assist with the investigation and recovery.

At least six patients were treated at CoxHealth Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said.

McConnell didn’t comment on the nature of the victims’ injuries.