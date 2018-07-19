Beautiful finish to the week before showers and thunderstorms return next week

FRIDAY FINISH: Temperatures dip into the low-to-mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy skies dominate the day in a near-exact copy of Thursday. Highs make it to the mid-80s again with light southeasterly winds. Get out and enjoy to finish the week!

WEEKEND FORECAST: Temperatures lower for the weekend, as southeasterly winds bring in a bit more muggy feel, but also more cloud cover. Highs hover around 80-degrees. Mostly cloudy skies dominate. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day on Saturday. Most places stay dry. The chance for a few showers is ever-so-slightly higher Sunday with highs near 80.

SHOWERS AND STORMS RETURN: Our shower and thunderstorm chance increases Monday and Tuesday. Muggy morning lows in the low-70s both days as southeasterly winds persist, bringing in more energy for storms to develop. Mostly cloudy skies stick around as a result, too. Highs make it to the mid-80s both days with lingering thunderstorm chances into Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long