LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of using counterfeit money at Target on Fruitville Pike on June 7.

The females, pictured above, selected merchandise and allegedly purchased the items using counterfeit $100 bills, according to police.

The store discovered the scam after the fact, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.