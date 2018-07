× Crash involving overturned vehicle, downed power lines expected to close Conewago Township road for extended period

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A crash is expected to leave a road closed for an extended period of time.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, the crash is blocking East Canal Road at Jug Road in Conewago Township.

Despite the vehicle being turned over and the collapse of power lines, no one was injured in the crash.

Conewago Twp: Crash blocking East Canal Rd at Jug Rd. No injuries. Will be closed for extended period of time. Use of photos is ok with proper credit. pic.twitter.com/NMKErFmOEX — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) July 19, 2018