Crews battle 2-Alarm fire at Penn Township business

PENN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are currently on the scene of a 2-Alarm Fire in York County.

York County 911 confirmed the fire is located in the 1000 Block of Wilson Ave. in Penn Twp., at JF Rohrbaugh & Company. Dispatch received the call for the fire around 7:20 p.m.

According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported.

FOX43 currently has a crew heading to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.