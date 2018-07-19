× Crews battle two-alarm fire at Penn Township business

PENN TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Crews are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire in York County.

The fire broke out at JF Rohrbaugh & Company, located in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Penn Township, York County 911 confirms. Dispatch received the call for the blaze around 7:20 p.m.

Anthony Clousher, chief of Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, told FOX43 that he was around the corner at a training session when he saw the smoke, drove down to the business and then called in the crews. The fire was under control around 8:45 p.m. but crews are still working to put out any hot spots.

It’s believed that the fire started in the back corner of the building, Chief Clousher added.

The chief said that the last known employee to be in the building was around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

JF Rohrbaugh & Company produces, recycles and repairs wooden pallets, crates and boxes.

FOX43 currently has a crew heading to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.