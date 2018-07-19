× Elderly woman taken to hospital after crash in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly woman was taken to the hospital for injuries after a crash.

On July 18 around 8:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on N. Reading Road at Schoeneck Road in Ephrata.

Police found that a vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck another vehicle in the intersection.

An 81-year-old woman was a passenger in the struck vehicle and was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

There is no word on her condition.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.