Elderly woman taken to hospital after crash in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly woman was taken to the hospital for injuries after a crash.
On July 18 around 8:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on N. Reading Road at Schoeneck Road in Ephrata.
Police found that a vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck another vehicle in the intersection.
An 81-year-old woman was a passenger in the struck vehicle and was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.
There is no word on her condition.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
