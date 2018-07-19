Hanover man charged in alleged theft of goods in Glen Rock

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover man was arrested earlier this week for the alleged theft of goods in Glen Rock.

Brady Goodman, 20, is charged with theft, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and false identification to law enforcement.

Officers from Southwestern Regional Police were called to the 7200 block of St. Johns Road Monday around 4 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person. The resident told police that a man was opening her packages and when she questioned him, he left. Police say the man, later identified as 20-year-old Brady Goodman, left behind a bicycle, video game controllers and other property.

Two neighbors also alerted police of alleged thefts. The first individual said that a bicycle was stolen from a locked garage building on their property while the second person noted that items were taken from inside of their vehicle, according to police.

While officers were searching the area, the suspect emerged from a wooded area in the vicinity of the three victims’ properties, police say.

Goodman was stopped and was then implicated in all of the crimes, police add.

Any residents who are missing property in that neighborhood should contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 ext. 100 or the York County 911 Center at 717-854-5571.