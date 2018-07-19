Harrisburg workshop to continue discussion on eliminating traffic-related deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. --- City officials and residents will gather Thursday to continue work towards eliminating traffic-related deaths through the "Vision Zero" program.

The program aims to address solutions and prevention of pedestrian injuries and deaths in Harrisburg.

At the end of May, city representatives began surveying residents on State Street at 17th Street to find out what their biggest traffic concerns are.

Speeding and running red lights were among the top problems addressed.

Now that problems are recognized, officials say it's time to start towards fixing them.

In a "workshop Thursday, officials say they'll take a "hands-on" approach.

Harrisburg City Engineer Wayne Martin said that means attendees, including PennDot, city fire and police officials, and school district leaders will be divided into teams.

He said their goal is to look into specific areas of improvement, such as crosswalks, bus stops, traffic signal timing, and more.

Traffic-related deaths have quadrupled in Harrisburg since 2013, and State Street is identified as a problem spot.

Participation in the meeting is RSVP-based, but those who haven't pre-registered are welcome to attend and observe.

The workshop runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the afternoon at the Harrisburg School District's Lincoln Administration Building.

The ultimate goal with the Vision Zero network is to eliminate pedestrian traffic-related injuries and deaths will be eliminated by 2028.

For more on the city of Harrisburg's efforts, follow the link here.