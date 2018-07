× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 19, 2018)

An explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot started a fire and has sent three people to the hospital. The incident occurred around 7:15am this morning. At this time the cause of the blast is unknown. FOX43 has crews on the scene, so you can expect more on this story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

