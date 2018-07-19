Husband shoots suspected robber in the head after finding wife held at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a husband shot one of two burglars accused of robbing his wife and forcing their way inside of the couple's home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of South Acres around 10:30 p.m. after two men approached a woman in her driveway and stole her purse before forcing her to take them inside her home, according to Houston Police Dept. officials.

The burglars were not aware that the woman's husband was at home and witnessed the attack. When the burglars attempted to enter the home, the husband opened fire, leading to a shootout between the three men.

The husband and wife were not injured during the exchange of gunfire. The homeowner shot one of the suspects in the head; the other fled.

The burglar was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police are still searching for the other suspect. The homeowner is not expected to face charges.