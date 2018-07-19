× At least three injured after explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of an explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot.

According to emergency dispatch, an explosion occurred at the depot, located in the 300 block of California Avenue in Chambersburg, around 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Multiple people have reportedly suffered injuries in the incident, and those people have been taken to medical facilities.

Franklin Fire Company posted on their Facebook page that three people were injured via the explosion and required air medical transports:

The number of total injuries or severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Letterkenny Army Depot had posted several messages on their Facebook page this morning with different warnings and updates for employees, but removed them around 9:15 a.m.:

#Letterkenny update from the LEAD Facebook page says if employees are outside the main gates, do not try to get back in. pic.twitter.com/087HI6MWYs — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) July 19, 2018

NEW: Update from #Letterkenny…The "incident" – reported explosion – at Building 350 has been contained and those injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/IfWQgdVwZH — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) July 19, 2018

Update: #Letterkenny Army Depot’s Facebook page has taken down all posts from this morning concerning the explosion. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) July 19, 2018

According to its Wikiepedia entry, Letterkenny Army Depot under the command structure of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) and the facilities are used to conduct maintenance, modification, storage, and demilitarization operations on tactical missiles and ammunition.

The army depot has unique tactical missile repair capabilities repairing a variety of Department of Defense (DoD) missile systems, including the MIM-104 PATRIOT missile and its ground support and radar equipment.

The entry continues:

More recently, Letterkenny expanded its product line to include designation of the CITE for Power Generation for the Army, the overhaul of tactical wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs), material handling equipment (7.5-ton cranes), and Mobile Kitchen Trailers. In 2007, during the Iraq conflict, Letterkenny began building new Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles in partnership with BAE Systems, and in 2010 was designated the Joint Depot Source of Repair (JDSOR) for Route Clearance Vehicles for the DoD.

According to Herald Mail-Media, Building 350 is the depot’s vehicle maintenance shop used to repair and upgrade military vehicles.

Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey tweeted out their thoughts to those affected by this morning’s incident:

My thoughts are with those affected by this incident at Letterkenny Army Depot. My staff has been in contact with the Army, and we stand ready to assist in any way we can. https://t.co/nk3yfMcmpi — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 19, 2018

Monitoring the situation at Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County. My staff and I have been in contact with the @USArmy and are awaiting more information. My thoughts are with those who are injured, their families, and the entire Letterkenny community. https://t.co/HVtVPnMa5x — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 19, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.