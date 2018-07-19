× Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who fatally overdosed last year.

Shawn Stanford, 34, recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony courts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cell phone.

In exchange for the plea, Stanford will serve 7-15 years in prison.

Previously, Stanford was charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a 36-year-old man who died at a Kready Avenue home on November 14, 2017.

Police were able to determine that the man had obtained the drugs from Stanford at a Lancaster City store, using information from other individuals and cell phone analysis to track the buy.

Now Stanford, who has a prior conviction for felony drug-dealing, will serve time.

