Middletown residents without water after possible contamination

A water situation in Middletown, Dauphin County, is affecting the entire borough.

“Exactly what it is, an inconvenience,” said Ralph Parker, night shift supervisor at the Middletown Hardee's.

The borough was alerted to possible contamination in the water supply Wednesday night.

A notice from Suez, the area’s water company, explains one of the system’s wells lost it’s ability to disinfect water entering the distribution system.

The notice continues by saying “there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

“I kind of thought something was up because I have indoor cats, and they wouldn’t drink. I was like, ‘Oooh something’s not right,” said Patty Chaya, a Middletown resident.

Chaya says her landlord texted her to tell her about the problem, but she says some neighbors knew nothing about it.

“Gave a heads up to the neighbors across the street, and just people that I saw, ‘Be careful, don’t do it,’” said Chaya.

Another neighbor we spoke with says she also rents her home, and her landlord pays the water bill.

She was never notified by her landlord, and found out about the issue through facebook, and she says more should have been done to alert people.

“Email or something. Or maybe even have someone come and put out flyers or something,” said said Sesilia Thomas, another Middletown resident.

Suez did put out a post on their Facebook page and website.

They could not be reached for comment, and residents do not know how long this may last.

“I’m not sure what it’s doing to my skin or my hair or anything else, but it is what it is,” said Chaya.

According to the notice, the affected well has since been taken offline, and the water levels are being tested.

In the meantime, borough residents are encouraged to boil any water used for cooking or drinking, or use bottled water for the time being.