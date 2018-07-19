× New Providence man facing harassment citation after allegedly threatening umpire with metal stake

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Providence man is facing a harassment citation after allegedly threatening an umpire after a child’s baseball game.

Donald Sterback, 63, is facing a summary harassment citation for his role in the incident.

On July 9 at about 8 p.m., police received a call from an adult male victim in reference to harassment.

The victim told police that Sterback decided to inappropriately challenge an umpire after a child’s baseball game in the 100 block of Clay Street in Mountville.

Sterback allegedly grabbed a metal stake from his vehicle in an attempt to intimidate the victim during the incident before fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.