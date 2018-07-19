× One arrested, one at large after assaulting, robbing victim in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One man has been arrested and another is at large after the duo allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in York County.

Samson Wells, 23, is facing robbery and theft by unlawful taking among other related charges.

Jordan Neibert, 22, is wanted on robbery and theft by unlawful taking among other related charges.

On July 15 around 12:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Third Street in Hanover for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police met with a victim who had a busted lip and swelling on his right eye, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that after leaving the bar in the 300 block of N. Franklin St., he was approached by two individuals who began to strike him in the face.

He said that the men went through his pockets and stole $9 in cash, his cigarettes and a watch off of his wrist.

Police were able to obtain video from the bar which showed the two suspects approaching and attacking the victim.

Around 4:10 a.m. that same day, police patrolling in the 100 block of E. Chestnut Street made contact with Samson, who matched the description of one of the offenders.

Wells was found to be one of the men in the video and to have the stolen watch in his possession.

As of this posting, Neibert is still at large.