Police searching for missing Lancaster County teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Ryan Smith, 16, was last seen on Chelmsford Drive in East Donegal Township on July 17 around 4 p.m.

Smith is 6’0′ tall and weighs about 300 lbs.

He has green eyes, and black and purple hair.

Smith was last seen wearing a pair of tan cargo pants, a t-shirt and black shoes.

Police believe that Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s location is asked to call 911.