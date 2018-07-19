Police searching for missing Lancaster County teen
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager.
Ryan Smith, 16, was last seen on Chelmsford Drive in East Donegal Township on July 17 around 4 p.m.
Smith is 6’0′ tall and weighs about 300 lbs.
He has green eyes, and black and purple hair.
Smith was last seen wearing a pair of tan cargo pants, a t-shirt and black shoes.
Police believe that Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s location is asked to call 911.
40.082222 -76.560383