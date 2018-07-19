× State Police participating in “Move Over” campaign

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On Sunday, July 22nd the Pennsylvania State Police will once again join the Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and the West Virginia State Police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the Six State Trooper Project to crack down on “Move Over” Violations.

The campaign will run from July 22-28, 2018 and Troop H, which covers five southcentral Pennsylvania counties, will focus on the move over law. So far this year, Troop H has cited 74 drivers for Move Over violations in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry counties.

Motorists are reminded that when approaching or passing an emergency vehicle, a person shall pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency vehicle, if possible; or if passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, pass the emergency vehicle at a careful and prudent reduced speed reasonable for safely passing the emergency vehicle.

Emergency vehicles are defined as police, sheriff, coroner, fire department, fire police, rescue personnel, ambulance, EMS, highway maintenance and construction, hazardous material response, and towing vehicles.

The penalty for a first offense is a fine up to $250. The penalty for a second offense is a fine up to $500. The penalty for a third or subsequent offense is a fine up to $1,000. A 90-day driving suspension could also be in effect depending on the circumstances of the violation.

The State Police wants to emphasize that move over violations in southcentral Pennsylvania will not be tolerated. If you do decide to not abide by the move over law, you will receive a citation. The State Police wants to ensure the safety to all of the Commonwealth’s motorists and its emergency personnel who work alongside our busy highways every day.

More detailed information on the Pennsylvania Move Over Law can be found here.

SOURCE: PA State Police