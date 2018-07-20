× Boil-water advisory in Middletown Borough has been lifted

MIDDLETOWN — SUEZ announced Friday that the boil-water advisory that has been in place in Middletown Borough since Wednesday has been lifted after a possible problem with the town’s water supply has been corrected.

The water company issued a press release at 11:30 a.m. altering residents that they no longer need to boil their water.

“We apologize for the inconvenience Borough residents experienced the past two days and thank you for your patience,” SUEZ said in its statement. “You can drink and use water as you normally would.”

SUEZ Director of Communications Madeline Power issued a statement from the company later Friday morning. It reads:

The results of the required check water samples obtained for PA DEP were returned to SUEZ this morning. Testing indicates that the water provided to the Borough of Middletown residents is safe to drink. The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. No additional testing for water quality is required and no flushing or any other action is required by residents before drinking water. Water is safe to drink, right out of the tap, as provided by SUEZ into the Borough water distribution network. SUEZ truly appreciates the patience of Borough residents as we complied with the PA DEP Boil Water Order. SUEZ is committed to every community we serve, as public health is always our number one concern.

SUEZ Middletown customers with any questions can contact Customer Service at (717) 948-3055.