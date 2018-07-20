Bummed by your electric bill? Here are some ways to save money from PPL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Luzerne County -- If you're bummed about that costly electric bill this month, you're not alone.

But take heart: PPL Electric Utilities regional affairs director Tracie Witter gave WNEP-TV, an affiliate of FOX43, some tips to save money on your bill for next month.

According to Witter, you can save money by:

Closing the blinds or pulling the shades on the sunny side of your home

Ditching the air conditioner and run a ceiling fan instead; it's cheaper to move air than to cool air, Witter says

Look for an Energy Star label on your air conditioning unit; you'll save 9-10 percent on your energy costs with an Energy Star air conditioner

Don't run dishwashers and stoves during the day if you can help it; they release a lot of heat

Check your doors and windows for any holes that could let cool air escape

For more money-saving tips from PPL, go here.