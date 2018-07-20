Dry and warm with more afternoon clouds Friday, then unsettled conditions arrive for the weekend

NICE FRIDAY AHEAD: High pressure remains in control of the weather for one more day, bring pleasant conditions once again. However, it shifts out to sea and begins to give way to the next system. Temperatures aren’t as cool this morning, but it’s still comfortable. Readings fall into the lower 60s, but some still fall into the upper 50s. Some clouds start to build Friday afternoon making for partly cloudy skies, but it’s still dry. The humidity starts to increase a bit as winds shift more southeast. Readings are a bit warmer, and they reach the middle 80s for most. All is quiet for Friday evening plans. The rest of the night sees partly clear skies. Lows fall into the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit more unsettled. It’s muggier too. Saturday looks to bring plenty of dry time during the morning, but there’s an increased chance for some afternoon showers. It’s also a bit breezy too, in addition to plentiful clouds. Saturday night into Sunday morning brings a much better chance for showers as a system rides of the coast and brings moisture into the region. Some dry time should work in for the afternoon, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out. This is especially true later during the day and into the evening. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday, and they hover near 80 degrees on Sunday depending on shower coverage and timing. Humidity levels turn muggy through the weekend.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Monday remains unsettled with the chance for showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity remains steamy too, so conditions feel uncomfortable. Tuesday brings the chance for isolated thunderstorms. More thunderstorm chances continue into Wednesday too. The humidity levels are still very uncomfortable too. Thursday also brings the chance for more showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to middle 80s throughout this stretch, but they are entirely dependent upon the timing of any shower and thunderstorm activity that develops.

Have a great weekend!