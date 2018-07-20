× Grandview Golf Course requests stay, hearing postponed

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A hearing that was expected to be held today in the case of five black women claiming unfair treatment at Grandview Golf Course has been postponed.

According to a press release from The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the hearing was delayed because Grandview filed a Petition for Review in the Nature of a Complaint in Mandamus and for Declaratory Judgment (Petition for Review) and an Emergency Application for Stay.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has determined that it will stay its investigatory hearing proceedings until further notice.