Hershey Medical Center campus expansion continues with parking garage, loop road

HERSHEY — A new parking garage and loop road are in the works for the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.

Penn State said Friday that its Board of Trustees approved the final plans and funds for the project. The $35 million project was previously awarded to Clayco, Inc., a design-build company. The project will allow Penn State Health to accommodate continued growth on the campus as it undertakes other expansion projects such as the planned Penn State College of Medicine Innovation Pavilion, which will serve as a research and educational facility, Penn State added.

The parking garage will be built on an existing ground-level parking lot adjacent to the University Fitness Center and will add more than 1,200 spaces, according to Penn State. The garage will be engineered to support expansion if necessary.

The loop road will provide access to the garage as well as the west side of campus and the planned Innovation Pavilion, Penn State said.

Construction will begin this fall and should be completed by late 2019.