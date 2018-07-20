× Homeless man charged with setting portable toilet on fire near Lancaster County church

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 38-year-old homeless man has been charged with arson and other offenses after police say he set fire to a portable toilet located near Neffsville Mennonite Church Thursday morning.

Matthew Duncan Macrae is also facing charges of risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 5:26 a.m. on the 2300 block of Lititz Pike.

According to Manheim Township Police, Macrae set fire to the portable toilet, which was set up about 11 feet from the church building. There were bushes, mulch, and other dry, combustible materials between the church building and the fire, which caused a substantial risk of the blaze spreading to the building, police say.

Macrae had a pack of matches in his possession when he was taken into custody, according to police.

The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage.