Investigation leads to drug charges for Lebanon man

LEBANON — A 41-year-old man faces drug charges after the Lebanon County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence on Thursday.

Jose Luis Medina, of the 500 block of Pershing Avenue, is charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the task force executed the warrant following an investigation into the alleged sales of crack cocaine from the home.

Authorities discovered a quantity of crack cocaine in a cooking vessel as well as new and used drug packaging, and a cell phone during a search of the home, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Lebanon.

Medina was arraigned on the charges and ordered to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has not been set.