× Jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing reaches $433 million

MIDDLETOWN — Strong ticket sales have pushed the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing to a $433 million annuity or a $260 cash prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.

It’s the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot on record, the Lottery says.

After Tuesday’s drawing did not produce a winner, the jackpot had rolled to a $422 million annuity or a $254.8 million cash prize. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $142 million on May 4. The winning ticket was sold in Ohio.

Since it joined the game in 2010, Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets, the Lottery says. The largest was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Tickets for tonight’s drawing will be sold in Pennsylvania until 9:59 p.m. A ticket costs $2.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play Mega Millions.