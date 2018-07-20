× Judge rules grand jury report on child sex abuse by Pennsylvania clergy should be made public

HARRISBURG — An Allegheny County judge ruled Friday morning that a grand jury report outlining alleged sex abuse in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses, including Harrisburg’s, should be released.

Alllegheny County Court of Common Pleas Supervising Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said in his ruling that there is “no material protected by grand jury secrecy contained in the Office of Attorney General’s Redacted Brief. The brief may be filed as a public record at the discretion of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”

READ: Judge Norman A. Krumenacker’s Ruling

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement after the ruling was made public. It reads:

“Last week, as directed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Attorney General Shapiro filed a brief to combat efforts to prevent the release of the entire Grand Jury report into child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.” “Today, Judge Krumenacker ruled in favor of the Commonwealth and victims that our brief should be made public.” “Our office continues to fight to ensure this report is released and victims’ voices are heard by the people of Pennsylvania. This marks an important step in that process.”