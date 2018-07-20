× Lancaster County warehouse to close, over sixty workers laid off

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A warehouse is set to close in September, resulting in over sixty workers being laid off.

XPO Logistics Supply Chain is shutting down a Lancaster County warehouse and laying off 62 workers because its customer there is relocating production to another facility, according to the Central Penn Business Journal.

The closure of the warehouse, located in the 1700 block of East Hempfield Township, will take place on September 15.

Employees will lose their positions over a 14-day period, according to the layoff notice.

According to the company, they say, “we’re working to support Lancaster County employees during this transition, which may include a transfer to another site in the area.”