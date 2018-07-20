Lancaster law enforcement investigating ‘vigilante’ confrontation in Binn’s Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Binn's Park where a self-proclaimed vigilante approached a man he accused of being there to meet a 15-year-old girl.

The vigilante, who identifies himself on social media as "Mr. 17 5 40," was live-streaming the confrontation on Facebook, according to the sheriff's office.

"Mr. 17 5 40" says he pretends to be a 15-year-old girl online in an attempt to expose potential child predators. He drew the attention of Lancaster County law enforcement officials when his videos began circulating on social media earlier this year.

As the vigilante approached, the man he was accusing was speaking to a Deputy Sheriff, whom the man identified as a relative. When the man he accused in the video left the scene, the vigilante followed him through the streets of Lancaster while live-streaming the pursuit.

"This incident was immediately reported to the Lancaster City Police Department to investigate," the Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. "Subsequently, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was also notified. The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into this matter and will release more information as it becomes available."

The man in the video is depicted wearing a Columbia Fire Department No. 1 t-shirt. On Friday, the Columbia Borough Fire Department issued a statement saying that the man accused in the video is not affiliated with their organization, and has not been since its formation in 2015, when the Columbia No. 1 Fire Department, Susquehanna Fire & Rescue No. 4, and the Columbia Borough Fire Police Association were consolidated into one entity.

"The Columbia Borough Fire Department truly regrets that (the accused) was wearing a t-shirt with the name of a former fire department in the Borough of Columbia and would not tolerate any member or person from doing such action," the fire department's statement said.