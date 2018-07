× LifeCare Hospitals of Mechanicsburg to lay off over 120 workers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– LifeCare Hospitals of Mechanicsburg will lay off over 120 workers later this year.

According to an entry in the July 2018 Warn Notices on the PA Department of Labor & Industries website, LifeCare Hospitals of Mechanicsburg will close in September.

122 people will be laid off by September 10.

The hospital is located in the 4900 block of Wilson Lane in Mechanicsburg.