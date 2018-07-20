× Man facing charges after allegedly threatening to rob banks, patrons, and shoot employees in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to rob banks, their patrons and threatening to shoot bank employees.

Amare Reid, 35, is facing disorderly conduct and terroristic threats charges.

On July 9 around 10:55 a.m., police were dispatched to two separate banks on Gateway Ave. and Norland Ave. in reference to a man threatening patrons and employees of a bank.

Reid was identified as the suspect, and found nearby.

He was arrested and will now face charges.