Man fleeing from attempted traffic stop strikes and kills motorcyclist in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man fleeing from an attempted traffic stop struck and killed a motorcyclist Thursday night while traveling the wrong way down N. 15th Street, Harrisburg Police say.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle at N. 16th and Walnut Streets at about 8:04 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle failed to stop and fled, police say. Officers did not pursue because the vehicle was driving in an erratic and unsafe manner, according to police.

A short time later, police were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at 15th and Market Streets. Witnesses said the motorcyclist had been struck by a vehicle going the wrong way down N. 15th Street. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries, police say. The vehicle that struck him came to rest against a fire hydrant at N. 15th and Zarker Streets, where police confirmed it was the same vehicle that had fled from the attempted traffic stop earlier.

Phillips was detained at the scene and taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police say. He reportedly had to be sedated due to his combativeness with hospital staff, according to police.

Police say Phillips was wanted on an outstanding state parole detainer. He is now facing charges for vehicular homicide and other offenses yet to be determined.