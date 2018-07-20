× Man killed in deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday in Springettsbury Township identified

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County — Police have identified the victim in a deadly two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office says the victim is Samuel Moon Jr., 67, of York. Moon succumbed to his injuries Thursday at York Hospital.

According to Springettsbury Township Police, the accident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 3600 block of East Market Street, when Moon’s vehicle crossed lanes and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer truck. Moon was transported to York Hospital, where he died at 11:55 a.m.

The York County Coroner’s Office says it believes Moon may have experienced a medical issue prior to the crash. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, but the results have not yet been released.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating the crash.