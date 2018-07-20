Northwest EMS seeks funding for bulletproof vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s their job to help the community, and now, Northwest EMS Personnel in Elizabethtown are asking for our help in return.

“In the last year we’ve had three employees that have been injured and taken time off of work because they’ve been injured by a patient that was aggressive or assaulted them in some way,” said Lori Shenk, community outreach manager with Northwest EMS.

But, there’s a way to add an extra layer of protection…

“A vest like this is constructed of an outer layer, and then inside is a protective plate. The protective plates are rated at different ratings based on the type of ballistic they might be encountering," said Shenk.

The idea really is pretty simple.

A lot of times when EMS personnel arrive on scene, they’re the first ones there and they don’t know what they’re getting themselves into.

A vest like this adds an extra layer of security, but it doesn’t come cheap.

“We don’t want to wait until something happens. We don’t want to wait until another fiscal year. We want to respond now so that they’re prepared,” said Shenk.

One of these vests costs $500 dollars.

Each one is custom fit for the person who will be wearing it.

The vests can protect against not only gun shots, but knives and other weapons too, something Shenk says is much needed.

“We’re training how to respond with police departments, and it’s time we have the protective vests to do so.”

They need $30,000 to equip the team of 80 people.

If you are interested in helping the cause, you can visit their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/invest-in-ems