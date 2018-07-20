Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.3 Percent in June
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for June 2018.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from May to 4.3 percent, the lowest rate in 11 years (June 2007). The commonwealth’s rate remained above the U.S. rate, which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.0 percent. Over the year, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point.
The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was essentially unchanged in June at 6,363,000, as a drop in unemployment over the month was matched by a gain in employment. Over the year, the civilian labor force was down by 61,000 due to declines in both employment and unemployment.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was up 4,000 from May to a record high of 6,016,900. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:
· 15th consecutive month jobs established a record high level
· Jobs were up in six of the 11 industry supersectors
· Leisure & hospitality experienced the largest supersector gain, up 3,600 in June
Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.3 percent from June 2017. During this timeframe, nine supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs with increases ranging from 33,600 in education & health services to 2,000 in mining & logging. Nationally, jobs were up 1.6 percent over the year.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Change from
|
Change from
|
|
June
|
May
|
June
|
May 2018
|
June 2017
|
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
volume
|
percent
|
volume
|
percent
|
PA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian Labor Force
|
6,363
|
6,364
|
6,424
|
-1
|
0.0%
|
-61
|
-0.9%
|
Employment
|
6,088
|
6,080
|
6,115
|
8
|
0.1%
|
-27
|
-0.4%
|
Unemployment
|
275
|
283
|
309
|
-8
|
-2.8%
|
-34
|
-11.0%
|
Rate
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
-0.2
|
—-
|
-0.5
|
—-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civilian Labor Force
|
162,140
|
161,539
|
160,214
|
601
|
0.4%
|
1,926
|
1.2%
|
Employment
|
155,576
|
155,474
|
153,250
|
102
|
0.1%
|
2,326
|
1.5%
|
Unemployment
|
6,564
|
6,065
|
6,964
|
499
|
8.2%
|
-400
|
-5.7%
|
Rate
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
4.3
|
0.2
|
—-
|
-0.3
|
—-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: July 2018 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released August 23,2018.
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Change from
|
Change from
|
|
June
|
May
|
June
|
May 2018
|
June 2017
|
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
volume
|
percent
|
volume
|
percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs
|
6,016.9
|
6,012.9
|
5,939.4
|
4.0
|
0.1%
|
77.5
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goods Producing Industries
|
850.4
|
849.3
|
837.8
|
1.1
|
0.1%
|
12.6
|
1.5%
|
Mining & Logging
|
28.6
|
28.7
|
26.6
|
-0.1
|
-0.3%
|
2.0
|
7.5%
|
Construction
|
253.2
|
255.1
|
249.8
|
-1.9
|
-0.7%
|
3.4
|
1.4%
|
Manufacturing
|
568.6
|
565.5
|
561.4
|
3.1
|
0.5%
|
7.2
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Providing Industries
|
5,166.5
|
5,163.6
|
5,101.6
|
2.9
|
0.1%
|
64.9
|
1.3%
|
Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|
1,131.1
|
1,129.6
|
1,125.3
|
1.5
|
0.1%
|
5.8
|
0.5%
|
Information
|
80.1
|
80.4
|
84.0
|
-0.3
|
-0.4%
|
-3.9
|
-4.6%
|
Financial Activities
|
325.3
|
324.9
|
321.2
|
0.4
|
0.1%
|
4.1
|
1.3%
|
Professional & Business Services
|
812.1
|
815.8
|
799.9
|
-3.7
|
-0.5%
|
12.2
|
1.5%
|
Education & Health Services
|
1,274.5
|
1,273.4
|
1,240.9
|
1.1
|
0.1%
|
33.6
|
2.7%
|
Leisure & Hospitality
|
576.8
|
573.2
|
565.7
|
3.6
|
0.6%
|
11.1
|
2.0%
|
Other Services
|
265.1
|
264.1
|
261.2
|
1.0
|
0.4%
|
3.9
|
1.5%
|
Government
|
701.5
|
702.2
|
703.4
|
-0.7
|
-0.1%
|
-1.9
|
-0.3%
SOURCE: PA Department of Labor