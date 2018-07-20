× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.3 Percent in June

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for June 2018.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from May to 4.3 percent, the lowest rate in 11 years (June 2007). The commonwealth’s rate remained above the U.S. rate, which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.0 percent. Over the year, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was essentially unchanged in June at 6,363,000, as a drop in unemployment over the month was matched by a gain in employment. Over the year, the civilian labor force was down by 61,000 due to declines in both employment and unemployment.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was up 4,000 from May to a record high of 6,016,900. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:

· 15th consecutive month jobs established a record high level

· Jobs were up in six of the 11 industry supersectors

· Leisure & hospitality experienced the largest supersector gain, up 3,600 in June

Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.3 percent from June 2017. During this timeframe, nine supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs with increases ranging from 33,600 in education & health services to 2,000 in mining & logging. Nationally, jobs were up 1.6 percent over the year.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from June May June May 2018 June 2017 2018 2018 2017 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,363 6,364 6,424 -1 0.0% -61 -0.9% Employment 6,088 6,080 6,115 8 0.1% -27 -0.4% Unemployment 275 283 309 -8 -2.8% -34 -11.0% Rate 4.3 4.5 4.8 -0.2 —- -0.5 —- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 162,140 161,539 160,214 601 0.4% 1,926 1.2% Employment 155,576 155,474 153,250 102 0.1% 2,326 1.5% Unemployment 6,564 6,065 6,964 499 8.2% -400 -5.7% Rate 4.0 3.8 4.3 0.2 —- -0.3 —- Note: July 2018 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released August 23,2018.

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from June May June May 2018 June 2017 2018 2018 2017 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,016.9 6,012.9 5,939.4 4.0 0.1% 77.5 1.3% Goods Producing Industries 850.4 849.3 837.8 1.1 0.1% 12.6 1.5% Mining & Logging 28.6 28.7 26.6 -0.1 -0.3% 2.0 7.5% Construction 253.2 255.1 249.8 -1.9 -0.7% 3.4 1.4% Manufacturing 568.6 565.5 561.4 3.1 0.5% 7.2 1.3% Service Providing Industries 5,166.5 5,163.6 5,101.6 2.9 0.1% 64.9 1.3% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,131.1 1,129.6 1,125.3 1.5 0.1% 5.8 0.5% Information 80.1 80.4 84.0 -0.3 -0.4% -3.9 -4.6% Financial Activities 325.3 324.9 321.2 0.4 0.1% 4.1 1.3% Professional & Business Services 812.1 815.8 799.9 -3.7 -0.5% 12.2 1.5% Education & Health Services 1,274.5 1,273.4 1,240.9 1.1 0.1% 33.6 2.7% Leisure & Hospitality 576.8 573.2 565.7 3.6 0.6% 11.1 2.0% Other Services 265.1 264.1 261.2 1.0 0.4% 3.9 1.5% Government 701.5 702.2 703.4 -0.7 -0.1% -1.9 -0.3%

SOURCE: PA Department of Labor