Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 4.3 Percent in June

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for June 2018.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from May to 4.3 percent, the lowest rate in 11 years (June 2007). The commonwealth’s rate remained above the U.S. rate, which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.0 percent. Over the year, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was essentially unchanged in June at 6,363,000, as a drop in unemployment over the month was matched by a gain in employment. Over the year, the civilian labor force was down by 61,000 due to declines in both employment and unemployment.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was up 4,000 from May to a record high of 6,016,900. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:

·           15th consecutive month jobs established a record high level

·           Jobs were up in six of the 11 industry supersectors

·           Leisure & hospitality experienced the largest supersector gain, up 3,600 in June

 Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.3 percent from June 2017. During this timeframe, nine supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs with increases ranging from 33,600 in education & health services to 2,000 in mining & logging. Nationally, jobs were up 1.6 percent over the year.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

 

Current Labor Force Statistics

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

Change from

Change from

June

May

June

May 2018

June 2017

2018

2018

2017

volume

percent

volume

percent

PA

Civilian Labor Force

6,363

6,364

6,424

-1

0.0%

-61

-0.9%

Employment

6,088

6,080

6,115

8

0.1%

-27

-0.4%

Unemployment

275

283

309

-8

-2.8%

-34

-11.0%

Rate

4.3

4.5

4.8

-0.2

—-

-0.5

—-

 

U.S.

 

Civilian Labor Force

162,140

161,539

160,214

601

0.4%

1,926

1.2%

Employment

155,576

155,474

153,250

102

0.1%

2,326

1.5%

Unemployment

6,564

6,065

6,964

499

8.2%

-400

-5.7%

Rate

4.0

3.8

4.3

0.2

—-

-0.3

—-

Note: July 2018 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released August 23,2018.

 

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

Change from

Change from

June

May

June

May 2018

June 2017

2018

2018

2017

volume

percent

volume

percent

Total Nonfarm Jobs

6,016.9

6,012.9

5,939.4

4.0

0.1%

77.5

1.3%

 

Goods Producing Industries

850.4

849.3

837.8

1.1

0.1%

12.6

1.5%

  Mining & Logging

28.6

28.7

26.6

-0.1

-0.3%

2.0

7.5%

  Construction

253.2

255.1

249.8

-1.9

-0.7%

3.4

1.4%

  Manufacturing

568.6

565.5

561.4

3.1

0.5%

7.2

1.3%

Service Providing Industries

5,166.5

5,163.6

5,101.6

2.9

0.1%

64.9

1.3%

  Trade, Transportation & Utilities

1,131.1

1,129.6

1,125.3

1.5

0.1%

5.8

0.5%

  Information

80.1

80.4

84.0

-0.3

-0.4%

-3.9

-4.6%

  Financial Activities

325.3

324.9

321.2

0.4

0.1%

4.1

1.3%

  Professional & Business Services

812.1

815.8

799.9

-3.7

-0.5%

12.2

1.5%

  Education & Health Services

1,274.5

1,273.4

1,240.9

1.1

0.1%

33.6

2.7%

  Leisure & Hospitality

576.8

573.2

565.7

3.6

0.6%

11.1

2.0%

  Other Services

265.1

264.1

261.2

1.0

0.4%

3.9

1.5%

  Government

701.5

702.2

703.4

-0.7

-0.1%

-1.9

-0.3%

SOURCE: PA Department of Labor

