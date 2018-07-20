× Police searching for armed, dangerous man in connection to shooting in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman on Thursday night.

Dawood Al-Barwari, aka Dawood M. Dawood, 55, is considered to be armed and dangerous, as the weapon used in the shooting was not recovered.

On July 19, police were called to the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Township just before 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old woman deceased from gunshot wounds and witnesses told police that a suspect, later determined to be Al-Barwari, entered a red Ford SUV and was last seen heading east on Columbia Avenue.

During the investigation, police determined that the shooting was domestic related, and that Al-Barwari and the woman had not been together since 2016.

Al-Barwari is 6’5″ tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He wears glasses and has facial hair, possibly more than the photos we have show.

Al-Barwari drives a 2011 red Ford Edge with a PA registration “KBV8885”.

He is from Iraq and walks with a limp from an injury he received while fighting for the Iraqi military.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.