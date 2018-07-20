Police seek help in identifying theft suspect at Chambersburg gun shop

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police and the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are continuing to investigate a June burglary at a Chambersburg firearms store in which eight guns were taken.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered Cavalry Firearms on the 1700 block of Lincoln Way East at 3:35 a.m. on June 14 and stole the firearms.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact State Police (717-264-5161), Franklin County Crime Solvers (717-264-3000), or ATF Harrisburg (888-ATF-TIPS).