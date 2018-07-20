× Replacement work on bridge in Adams County to begin week of July 30

ADAMS COUNTY — Replacement work for the bridge carrying Route 30 (York Road) over Rock Creek in Gettysburg Borough and Straban Township, Adams County is scheduled to begin during the week of July 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Traffic will shift to one lane in each direction through the work zone when construction begins. PennDOT says motorists should allow extra time when traveling through work areas due to slowdowns.

The new bridge should be completed by the end of 2018, PennDOT adds.

This bridge is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.