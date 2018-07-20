× Six new charges filed against man accused of killing Christy Mirack

Six new charges have been filed against the man accused of killing Christy Mirack in December 1992, according to court documents.

In a separate docket, 49-year-old Raymond Rowe faces three counts of rape – forcible compulsion, two counts of involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse – forcible compulsion and one count of burglary, court documents show.

Rowe was arrested and charged with criminal homicide last month in connection with Mirack’s death.

Mirack, 25, was allegedly beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted by Rowe at her Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township on December 21, 1992.