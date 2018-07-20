Soggy, dreary stretch of days starts Saturday

SHOWERS MOVE IN: We’re dry overnight tonight with mostly clear skies. Morning lows start in the low-60s, a few places in the upper-50s. Heavy cloud cover starts to take over the area during the morning hours as our next rainmaker makes its way from off the coast. Showers start in the early-to-mid afternoon and persist throughout the evening. Highs only reach the mid-70s. We’ll see a few showers Sunday, but not as widespread as Saturday. Highs reach close to the 80-degree mark with off-and-on shower chances to finish the weekend under mostly cloudy skies. By weekend’s end, we could see widespread rain totals near an inch, with locally higher totals possible. The heaviest rainfall stays south of the Mason Dixon, close to the Chesapeake.

STICKING AROUND TO START THE WEEK: Another wave of shower and thunderstorm activity moves in to stay for the first few days of the work week. Widespread off-and-on shower and thunderstorm activity persists Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs stick in the low-80s. We could easily see another 1-2″ of rainfall to start next week area-wide as these showers, though not always heavy, will start-and-stop throughout each day. We won’t see a constant stretch of 72 hours of rainfall, but off-and-on showers and storms will be the trend with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Morning lows are in the low-70s each day.

DRYING OUT: After a few morning showers to start Thursday, we begin to dry out. Highs jump into the mid-80s as the sun pops back out Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long