Baseball being played 1863 style in Gettysburg this weekend

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa.– It was a dreary cool day, but that didn’t stop old-time baseball games from being played in Adams County on Saturday.

Players took the field in Gettysburg to play in the Annual 19th Century Baseball Festival this weekend. 21-clubs turned out at the Schroeder Family Farm, wearing the same style uniforms and playing by rules from 1863. That includes no gloves, wooden bats, and even underhand and sidearm pitching.

Players say they have a great time going vintage.

“This is a whole experience. We have a couple new players this year who have totally embraced the whole experience of baseball which is how you’re able to get involved in situation and events like this,” said Russ McIver with the Monmouth Furnace team.

“It’s a lot more fun, there’s a lot more camaraderie than your basic game, guys that come together and play. We live and bleed this together as a group,” said Greg Rodenbaugh with the team from Rising Sun, Maryland.

This is the 9th year for the event; the festival continues Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.