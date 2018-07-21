House being fixed-up for veteran in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.-- More than 100 volunteers turned out Saturday in Adams County with the mission of helping a veteran.

It's part of the Homes For Our Troops organization, which builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post 911 veterans.

Volunteers gathered at the site near Gettysburg for a landscaping event. They helped with the exterior of the home that will be given to Army Sergeant Lyndon Sampang.

On March 18, 2010, Sgt. Sampang, an Infantryman, was serving with the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade , 101st Airborne Division, when his vehicle was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in Patika Province, Afghanistan. He suffered severe injuries to his right leg and shrapnel in his left leg. He right leg was eventually amputated below the knee.

Volunteers say the experience is what keeps them coming back to help.

"I love being out here. I love seeing the whole community to help a family. I've been involved in the Homes for Troops for years and every time I am at one of these events its just heartwarming, love it," said volunteer C. Carter.

Saturday's event was one of three. The last event will be the Key Ceremony, which is when the organization presents the house key to the new owner. That will take place August 11th.

To read more about Sgt. Sampang's story, click here: www.hfotusa.org/sampang.