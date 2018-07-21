Police investigate deadly shooting in Hellam Township
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Hellam Township Police are investigating a shooting at The Red Rose Bar that killed one man.
Emergency dispatchers say the call for the shooting came in around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway.
According to the Coroner, the man died a short time later at York Hospital. His name is expected to be released sometime today.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 a.m.
Hellam Township Police are investigating.