× Police investigate deadly shooting in Hellam Township

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Hellam Township Police are investigating a shooting at The Red Rose Bar that killed one man.

Emergency dispatchers say the call for the shooting came in around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway.

According to the Coroner, the man died a short time later at York Hospital. His name is expected to be released sometime today.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Hellam Township Police are investigating.