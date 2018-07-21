Soggy and dreary stretch continues

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect area-wide until 2AM. Showers continue overnight into the very early hours of Sunday morning. By sunrise, we’re drying out. Lows are in the low-60s. Highs make it to near 80-degrees. Spotty showers and storms return in the afternoon under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. These are not expected to be severe. Continue to monitor flash flooding and your creeks and streams. We’ll have more information as conditions evolve.

STARTING THE WEEK: Showers return in a more widespread fashion to start the work week. Lows return to more mild temperatures, near 70-degrees. Off/on showers will be the trend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-80s. When all is said and done, rainfall totals could be as high as 5-inches throughout the week in spots when all of the rainfall is added together. Overcast skies dominate through the middle part of the week, too, thanks to southeasterly winds bringing in the added moisture and clouds off of the Atlantic. Just keep the mbrella out!

WHEN WE DRY OUT: After a few morning showers possible Thursday, we start to temporarily dry out. Highs jump into the mid-80s both Thursday and Friday as sunshine returns, too. A few places may hit 90-degrees to end the work week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long