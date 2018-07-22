Lower Paxton Township Cops host Summer Smash Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County held their Cops, Cars and Coffee Summer Smash event Sunday.

The public was invited to show off their cars, enjoy some coffee, and meet the officers in a different kind of setting. Those taking part say it was great to talk to officers, some of them sharing the same passion with cars. Coffee was provided by St. Thomas Roasters of Linglestown. The owner, Geoff Smith says he's happy to work with the department.

"I know we really get a lot of support from local police, in terms of being customers, in terms of keeping our business and home protected. I've gotten calls at 3 o'clock in the morning because somebody left a window open, and the officer is making their rounds. So we're really happy to give back in any way we can to give back what they do for us." Smith says

The coffee shop also accepted donations to help the Lower Paxton Township Police in its launch of a K9 officer program. The police department says the Summer smash event was a success and is planning one for the Fall.