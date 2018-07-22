× No injuries after a York County house fire

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two people escaped a house fire in Manchester Twp uninjured early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Church Road around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday for a house fire.

Northern York County Regional Police say two men were home when the fire started, but were able to get out of the house unharmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

Fire crews were unable to determine where the fire started in home.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.